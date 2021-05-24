Hot, dry start to the week with storm chances increasing by the weekend

Happy Monday! Crank up the A/C!
The heat and sunshine that we saw through the weekend will carry over into the workweek with us as we move forward. High temperatures the next few days will stay into the low to mid-90s with temperatures into the mid-60s during the morning hours. The wind today will be light, out of the south around mph, and that will continue through much of the week as well.
Humidity will be on the rise for the middle and end of the week as we will have isolated storm chances return to the picture, but nothing organized, or concrete is expected. Overall, any storms that develop will likely be those summertime pop-up storms that we see on a summer afternoon. Heat and humidity will carry into the Memorial Day weekend, keeping temperatures into the mid to upper 80s!
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.