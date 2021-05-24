Emergency crews on scene of deadly Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a deadly wreck involving an overturned truck in Limestone County.
The two-vehicle wreck occurred on I-65 southbound at mile marker 351.
According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, one person died as a result of the accident. The victim’s identity has not been released publically, but West confirmed the person resided in Indiana.
Nothing further is available as the investigation continues.
