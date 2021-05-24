City officials hosting annual “Chunk the Junk” community clean-up in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the city of Tuscumbia officials are hosting an event on June 19 to “Chunk the Junk”.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Mayor Kerry Underwood said the annual citywide cleanup event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and, “there’s plenty of cleaning to do now.”
Community members should meet behind Tuscumbia City Hall at 8 a.m. City officials said groups will disperse to pick up trash throughout the city during the morning hours.
Trash bags and cleanup supplies will be given to volunteers.
Find the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.