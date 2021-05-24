Calhoun Community College will offer free training for plumbing certifications

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you currently a plumber’s apprentice and want to further your skills?
Calhoun Community College is offering free plumbing certification training.
Training is for level one and two plumbing. Level one is basic plumbing skills while level two includes much more installation work.
The program is specifically designed for current plumbing apprentices at no cost.
“Individuals who possess an NCCER Plumbing Level 1 Certification can perform basic plumbing skills such as plumbing safety, proper tool handling, as well as utilizing plastic, copper, cast iron, and carbon pipes,” said Houston Blackwood, Director of Calhoun Workforce Solutions.“For those who hold the Level 2 certification, they can do basic installing and DWV pipe testing, install a roof, floor, and area drains, as well as installing fixtures, valves and water heaters.”
Training will be held on Tuesdays, beginning June 8th through December 14, 2021, on Calhoun’s Huntsville campus from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m
The deadline to apply is May 28.
For more information, or to register, visit Calhoun’s website, linked here.
