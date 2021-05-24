Calhoun Community College will offer free training for plumbing certifications

“Individuals who possess an NCCER Plumbing Level 1 Certification can perform basic plumbing skills such as plumbing safety, proper tool handling, as well as utilizing plastic, copper, cast iron, and carbon pipes,” said Houston Blackwood, Director of Calhoun Workforce Solutions.“For those who hold the Level 2 certification, they can do basic installing and DWV pipe testing, install a roof, floor, and area drains, as well as installing fixtures, valves and water heaters.”