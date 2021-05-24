Calhoun Community College Interim President Joe Burke announces his retirement

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Current Calhoun Community College Interim President Dr. Joe Burke has announced he will retire after working for the Alabama Community College System for nearly thirty-five years.
Dr. Burke has been the Interim President at Calhoun for the past three years. The chancellor of the ACCS asked him to serve at the college back in 2018, with the intention of him working only a few months, according to Calhoun Community College.
“Wow, it’s hard to believe that was three years ago. Time flies when you’re having fun, as they say. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve at Calhoun; I am grateful for the opportunity,” said Burke.
Calhoun told WAFF the college cut the ribbon on a new nursing simulation lab on its Huntsville campus and also cut the ribbon on a new seven-million dollar automotive technology instruction center on its Decatur campus, under Burke’s leadership.
“We have made tremendous progress during difficult times. As you know, we were consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and part of this year as well. We made every effort to keep the college moving forward. These accomplishments over the past three years are to the credit of great faculty and staff who skillfully and compassionately serve our students, directly and indirectly, each day,” said Dr. Burke.
Prior to his position at Calhoun, Burke served as the Vice President and Dean of Instruction for eleven years at Northeast Community College in Rainsville.
“Dr. Burke is a good man with a humble spirit. He served Calhoun with strength and integrity for the past three years. He knows the business of teaching and learning and we will miss him,” said Director of PR and Digital Media Wes Torain.
Dr. Burke’s last day at Calhoun is on May 28.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.