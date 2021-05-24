Boating experts, officials advise boaters to be careful during Memorial Day weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials and boating experts are advising boaters to be careful on local waterways during Memorial Day weekend to prevent tragedies.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, six boating accidents were reported by the ALEA Marine Patrol in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties last year.
James Young, ALEA Marine Patrol officer, patrols Guntersville Lake in Marshall County, part of the division’s Northern District which also includes Morgan County and Wheeler Lake. Young has yet to see any serious accidents, however, he has encountered boaters under the influence of alcohol.
The legal blood alcohol content limit while boating is 0.08% in the state of Alabama — which is the same limit as when driving — and applies to any vessel such as boats, personal watercraft and aquaplanes, according to ALEA.
Find the full story from our news partners at Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.