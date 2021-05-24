Baileyton woman killed in a two-vehicle wreck Sunday night

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Baileyton woman on May 23 in Cullman County.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 75-year-old Barbara Sue Bryan was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Versa she was driving collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Altima that crossed the center line. Bryan was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
Authorities said 22-year-old Kelsi Leigh Woodard of Hanceville was driving the Altima and also was injured and transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter.
The crash occurred at approximately 12 a.m. on Alabama 69 near Cullman County 1635, nearly two miles north of Cullman.
ALEA is investigating this accident.
