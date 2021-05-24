Alabama A&M Events Center construction going as scheduled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People who drive by Alabama A&M University everyday along Memorial Parkway have definitely noticed all the construction going on.
Right on North Memorial Parkway, next to Louis Crews Stadium, is the new Alabama A&M Events Center.
The 130,000 sq. ft. arena will be able to hold 6,000 people once it’s completed. Brian Shipp, the Director of Facilities Services at AAMU, said construction is right on time.
“I think we will be scheduled to top out here sometime around early July,” Shipp said. “Top out is where we have all the steel structure and the roof and everything done and completed. It’s called a top out, at that time is when we celebrate because now it’s getting ready to move along very quickly.”
Shipp said everything has also been within budget, so far.
“Material cost has not been an issue for us, we’ve been able to get our materials and everything at a time when cost has not escalated,” he said.
As for the funding, Shipp said it’s through a special HBCU program with the federal government.
“What it does is give us a low term loan that allows us to pay back over a period of time,” Shipp said.
When it’s all said and done, Shipp said the events center will off a lot more than an arena for athletics.
“There are other venues that we can have graduations, formals, weddings and there are a lot of different areas we can use for a lot of different events,” he said.
Shipp said this will be a new cornerstone of north Huntsville.
“This is great,” Shipp said. “This is a staple of what we consider to be a staple of North Alabama, north Huntsville. It’s going to bring a lot of different people to this campus.”
