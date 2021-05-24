Abandoned mobile home in Toney set fire by owner who didn’t want it anymore

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters put out a fire in Toney Monday afternoon after they say a man attempted to burn down an abandoned mobile home himself.
The Toney Fire Department arrived to a fire on Scott Road around 1 p.m. Officials with the department say the mobile home actually caught fire last year and firefighters were able to out it out then.
Since then, the chief of the department says the owner of the mobile home has been asking the fire department to use it for a training burn but they declined. So, he decided to try to set it on fire and burn it himself.
Multiple units responded and say they performed a defensive attack to keep other structures nearby safe.
A summer burn ban went into effect on May 1 in many counties in Alabama, including Madison County, making this an illegal burn under those rules.
The fire chief says the home will continue to smolder for several days.
