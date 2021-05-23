Sunday Morning Forecast

Foggy this AM and feeling muggy. Lows are settled into the 60s currently under partly cloudy skies.
Today, much like yesterday will be hot and near 90. Winds from the northwest today will provide a light cool wind.
Tonight mostly clear skies and a calm wind may lead to some fog for your Monday morning commute.
Going into the workweek, little change to the forecast, but we will see a rise in moisture for the southeast. Slight chances for rain move in and add humidity to the 80 and 90 degree days.
Not much change in the tropics either with Ana’s path still to the NE of the United States.
