One killed, child injured in boat crash in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vessel boating crash on Neely Henry Lake in Gadsden has claimed the life of a Pinson man and left one child injured.
Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement’s Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division were notified of a tube being pulled by a vessel that struck a concrete bridge support on the I-759 bridge in Etowah County at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.
The crash claimed the life of Benjamin Dale Owens, 35, of Pinson, a passenger riding on the tube. He was injured during the crash and later succumbed to his injuries.
An 11-year-old child was also injured and transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
There are no further details. ALEA is still investigating.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.