Madison City Schools to drop mask requirement on June 1st

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools will drop mask requirements for students and employees on June 1st.
The school system made the announcement online.
In the announcement, school leaders cited a low infection rate in Madison County and in the school district for the decision.
Madison City’s semester ends on May 26th according to its online calendar, so this will be for summer classes.
The Alabama Department of Education allows schools to make their own policies concerning masks.
