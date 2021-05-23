Job Shoppe to host job fair for Vuteq in Huntsville on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Job Shoppe is hosting a career fair on May 24 for a leading manufacturing facility, Vuteq.
The manufacturing facility is seeking to hire 70 Full-Time Production Associates, starting immediately. The Job Fair will be held at the Huntsville Career Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those who apply must be at least 18-years-old and eligible to work in the United States. According to the Job Shoppe, the hours for this position is 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Interested candidates should call 931-451-0021 or email tnjobs@thejobshoppe.com.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.