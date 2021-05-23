Downtown Rescue Mission hosting annual Glow Run 5k

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Downtown Rescue Mission is hosting its annual Glow Run 5K on August 14 at 6 p.m. to support homeless men, women and children.
A Representative with the Downtown Rescue Mission said attendance at this annual event has doubled each year for the last three years which resulted in more than a thousand runners last year. This year, they are anticipating more than 2,000 runners to sign up. Those who sign up by July 1 will receive a free t-shirt!
The race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. However, participants are encouraged to come early and stay late to enjoy all activities including awards, laser light show and food truck.
The event will take place at Cummings Research Park, with the start and finish line being located at Adtran’s East Tower. Visit www.drmglowrun.org to register to race or sponsor this event.
