Crash closes I-565 off ramp early Sunday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is lucky to be okay Sunday morning after a crash on an I-565 off-ramp in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police Sgt. Long told WAFF the accident ended with the car on its side.
Long said there was only one person in the car and he walked away unharmed.
The crash shut down the I-565 off-ramp onto South Memorial Parkway around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Long said crash investigators from the Madison County Sheriffs’ Office are looking into the accident.
We’re expecting more information later on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.