Warm Saturday morning, get ready for temps in the 90s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Your Saturday morning is starting off mild in the 60s.
Light winds will pick up throughout the day. By late morning, temperatures will warm up even more thanks to warm winds and clearing skies. Highs are ranging in the upper 80s and lower 90s today.
Sunday is going to look very similar to Saturday! You’ll need sunscreen, extra water and sunglasses for the 90 degree temperatures.
The next 10 days brings sunshine, summer-like heat and finally a little rain.
Memorial Day weekend is also looking hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
