A two-vehicle car wreck kills one woman in Colbert County

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle car wreck killed one woman in Colbert County on Friday night.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Nevaeh Mechelle Reporto, was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Impala she was driving struck the rear of a 1997 International 4700 driven by Forrest Kelsoe of Muscle Shoals.
The crash occurred around 10:25 p.m. on Alabama 184 at the 3-mile marker, said officials. ALEA told WAFF Reporto was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This crash is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.