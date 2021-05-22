A two-vehicle car wreck kills one woman in Colbert County

A two-vehicle car wreck kills one woman in Colbert County
(Source: Dakota, Michael)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 12:36 PM

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle car wreck killed one woman in Colbert County on Friday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Nevaeh Mechelle Reporto, was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Impala she was driving struck the rear of a 1997 International 4700 driven by Forrest Kelsoe of Muscle Shoals.

The crash occurred around 10:25 p.m. on Alabama 184 at the 3-mile marker, said officials. ALEA told WAFF Reporto was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.