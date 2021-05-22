Saturday Morning Forecast

Not much change in the forecast department… Your Saturday morning is starting off mild and in the 60s. Very similar to 24 hours ago.
Light winds will pick up as we go into the next several hours.
By late morning, things are starting to warm up thanks to warm winds and clearing skies. Highs are ranging in the upper 80s and lower 90s today.
Tonight into Saturday will once again dip into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
For your Sunday… pretty much the same, you’re going to need sunscreen, extra water and sunglasses. The 90s move in to our forecast and get comfortable.
The next 10 days brings sunshine, summer-like heat and finally a little rain.
