Outdoor Water Park opens in Sand Mountain this weekend

SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer is quickly approaching and temperatures are rising. If you’re looking for a way to keep yourself and the kiddos cooled off, this story is for you!
Slide into summer at the Outdoor Water Park at Sand Mountain Park! The park’s hours on May 22 and May 23 are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Starting Memorial Day weekend, the park will be in full operation. You can enjoy the outdoor festivities Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Find more on what the park has to offer on the Sand Mountain Park Facebook page.
