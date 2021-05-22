One person shot, injured inside a clothing store in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials responded to a shooting that injured one person in north Huntsville on Saturday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Chris Jackson with the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred on Blue Spring Road at approximately 12:22 p.m.
Sgt. Jackson told WAFF a fight broke out between two individuals in the parking lot of the shopping center. One of the individuals fired multiple gunshots but missed the other person.
HPD said shots fired into Trappin Apparel and struck the victim in their arm.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.