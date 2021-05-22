Multiple agencies respond to a high-speed pursuit that ended in Albertville

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Owens Cross Roads police responded to a motorcycle traveling at 112 mph in a 65 mph zone around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
According to officers, the motorcycle was traveling south on US 431. A pursuit was called over the radio when the motorcycle sped up after seeing multiple officers with blue lights.
Officers said the pursuit went through Guntersville, Sand Mountain and Albertville. Authorities identified the driver as 26-year-old Jared Beason.
Beason hit a bump in the road in a curve on Brasher’s Chapel Road and ran off the left side of the road, according to officers.
Officers said the driver was transported to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for scrapes and cuts. Beason was released from the hospital and booked into the Madison County Jail for attempting to elude law enforcement.
WAFF is told Beason had a suspended license and three outstanding misdemeanor warrants through different agencies.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene including New Hope Police, Guntersville Police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
