Muggy Sunday morning; temps in the 80s by late morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning! It’s foggy and feeling muggy. You are waking up to temps in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will hit near 90s by the afternoon. Tonight mostly clear skies and a calm wind may lead to some fog for your Monday morning commute.
Temps will continue to warm into next week with more sun and highs reaching the middle 90s by Monday and Tuesday. Humidity levels will also be increasing day by day. The 90s looks to stick around through the middle of next week with chances for very isolated showers and storms returning by Wednesday.
Memorial day weekend is also looking hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
