More sunshine and hotter 90s ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the rest of your Saturday evening with warm and muggy lows in the low to middle 60s.
More sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s yet again, there will not be much of a breezy to help with the humidity. This will be our first time seeing the 90s in 2021, which is right on track per our climatology numbers.
Temps will continue to warm into next week with more sun and highs reaching the middle 90s for Monday and Tuesday, humidity levels will also be increasing day by day. The 90s looks to stick around through the middle of next week with chances for very isolated showers and storms returning by Wednesday.
Memorial day weekend is also looking hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
