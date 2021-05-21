Weekend looks sunny, hot and dry

Breezy SW winds will gradually subside after sunset tonight with warm lows dipping into the lower 60s for Saturday morning.
The weekend forecast looks sunny and dry with highs in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday, there will be a light breeze but it certainly won’t be as windy as the last several days. This will be our first time seeing 90s in 2021, which is right on track per our climatology numbers.
Temps will continue to warm into next week with more sun and highs reaching the middle 90s for Monday and Tuesday, humidity levels will also be increasing day by day. 90s looks to stick around through the middle of next week with chances for very isolated showers returning by Wednesday.
Memorial Day weekend is also looking hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.