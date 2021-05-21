Warm weather continues into the weekend

Not much will change in the forecast department as your Friday morning starts off mild and in the 60s. These conditions are very similar to 24 hours ago.
Light winds will pick up as we go into the next several hours. By late morning, things are starting to heat up thanks to warm winds and clear skies. Highs are ranging in the middle to upper 80s today. Gusty south winds are expected once again throughout your afternoon and evening hours.
Tonight into Saturday will once again dip into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
For your weekend, you’re going to need sunscreen, extra water and sunglasses. The 90s move into our forecast starting Saturday. The next 10 days bring sunshine, summer-like heat and finally a little rain.
