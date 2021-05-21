Von Braun Center releases new information on April’s Propst Arena structure collapse

At this time, Lexington is covering the cost of the removal and replacement of the portion of the ceiling that fell. Since the insurance investigation is still ongoing, it is too early to know if insurance will cover the removal and replacement of the additional areas or if the VBC will bear those costs – either way, our priority is to ensure the integrity of our facility and the safety of our guests and staff so we will be replacing those areas of concern regardless of who will ultimately be covering the costs.