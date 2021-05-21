Von Braun Center releases new information on April’s Propst Arena structure collapse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Von Braun Center released an update on the ongoing investigation into the April 27 structure collapse.
VBC’s Samantha Nielsen said in a statement Lexington Insurance Company is covering the cost of removal and replacement of the collapsed pieces while the investigation continues. The VBC may cover the costs of additional areas based on the findings of the insurance investigation.
A proposal for creating a redesign of the ceiling area was presented and approved on May 21 at the latest VBC Board of Control meeting.
Read the full statement from Samantha Nielsen of the VBC:
Since this is still an ongoing insurance investigation, there are no real new updates to share; however, I wanted to update you on where were are currently regarding the ceiling collapse that happened on April 27.
Based on the initial findings from PEC Structural Engineers (the company we hired immediately following the collapse), it appears the contractor may have deviated from the architectural drawings when the installation was made in 2010, but it is not clear if those deviations would have caused the failure in the ceiling components. At this time, and why I have not released any updated information sooner, the incident is still under investigation through our insurance company, Lexington Insurance Company. From what we understand, Lexington has hired a separate structural engineer for a second opinion and have not yet released the findings from that secondary assessment.
Immediately following the collapse, we blocked access to all other structures that were installed at the same time in 2010 until we knew more information. Following the initial report from PEC, we made the decision to err on the side of caution and schedule removal of all similar components from those areas with the assumption the same issues may exist.
At this time, Lexington is covering the cost of the removal and replacement of the portion of the ceiling that fell. Since the insurance investigation is still ongoing, it is too early to know if insurance will cover the removal and replacement of the additional areas or if the VBC will bear those costs – either way, our priority is to ensure the integrity of our facility and the safety of our guests and staff so we will be replacing those areas of concern regardless of who will ultimately be covering the costs.
At the VBC Board of Control meeting on May 21, 2021, a proposal for Matheny Goldmon Architects + Interiors to move forward with creating a redesign of the ceiling was presented and approved. After Matheny Goldmon completes their redesign and their proposal is approved, a formal process for bids will begin. Once that process is complete and the insurance investigation is closed, we will then be able to move forward with the removal and replacement of the ceiling components.
Thank you for your patience and understanding that this is still an ongoing investigation, and thank you for helping us keep the community correctly informed about the status of the situation.
WAFF will continue to update this story as new information is released by the VBC.
Read WAFF’s Original Story from April 29 below:
A portion of Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville collapsed Tuesday afternoon.
Havoc Hockey fans were outside the VBC ahead of a game when a piece of the structure collapsed on the side of Propst Arena facing Big Spring Park. The game was delayed for a short period due to the collapse.
The structure issue happened underneath a new addition that offered outdoor seating. One viewer said the building shook like it would have during an earthquake at the time.
WAFF is told the building was evacuated but guests were safe to re-enter after engineers checked the scene. No injuries were reported.
No cause has been determined in the collapse but officials with the VBC released the following statement on Wednesday:
Currently, the VBC senior management, contractor, architect and structural engineer are investigating the cause of the failure in the ceiling structure. We are unable to release further information at this time.
