University of North Alabama Athletics Director steps down

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A change is coming for the UNA Lions as officials with the University of North Alabama announced Athletics Director Mark Linder will step down from his position.
A press release from the university states the move will be effective June 1st.
Linder has held the position for the last 14 years. In his time as Athletics Director, Linder oversaw the department’s transition from a Division II to a Division I status. The school is now a member of the ASUN Conference and the Big South Conference. He also saw upgrades come to several school sports facilities like Mike Lane Field and the Bill Jones Athletic Complex. Additionally, Linder also helped expand the school’s athletic staffing.
While Linder will no longer be the Athletics Director, he’s not leaving Florence just yet.
Linder is stepping into a new role at UNA. He will be a lecturer in Sport and Recreation Management for the Department of Kinesiology.
Linder says it was time for him to leave the role to focus on other aspects of his life. He also says he is proud of where the department stands now and is optimistic for its future.
The Vice President for University Advancement, Kevin Haslam, will serve as the interim Athletics Director. A nationwide search for a permanent Athletics Director will start on June 1st. School officials expect to have the position filled by the beginning of the 2021 fall semester.
