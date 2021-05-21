Swampers, Roger Hawkins, remembered for his lasting legacy as iconic drummer

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, fellow musicians remembered the life of Roger Hawkins.
“We didn’t really realize the impact at the time of what we were doing. Our first goal was just to get paid for being a musician,” said Swampers bassist, David Hood.
The day after his death, people swarmed Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Friday to remember the legacy of Roger Hawkins.
“He was a great drummer and a great friend,” said Hood.
Roger was the drummer of the iconic Muscle Shoals Swampers. Fellow musician David Hood played bass alongside Roger for years.
The funky sound produced by Hawkins and the rest of the Muscle Shoals Sound Rhythm Section brought artists from across the country to this small town.
“I think drummers all over the world will recognize Roger as one of the best drummers. Rock-n-Roll, rhythm and blues drummers, he’s the man,” said Hood.
Hood, now the last living member of the founding Swampers, said Rogers’ work left a lasting impact on the music industry.
“Now he’s gone and only in my memories and on records and tapes,” said Hood.
Leaving behind the funk and rhythm of his legacy.
“The list of music records he played on, it’s just amazing. If you read it, you think, ‘What? How can one man do all of that?”’
And even Hood’s last memory of Roger was him doing what he loves the night before he passed.
“He was laying in the bed at that point but he had it on his chest and was tapping out a rhythm with it then. So about the last thing I saw him do was hit that drum.”
“He was the ultimate studio drummer,” said Hood.
Final arrangements for Hawkins have not been announced at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.