Russellville High Football warns businesses of invoice scam

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville High School football program issued a scam warning to area businesses on Thursday.
In a post on the team’s Facebook page, Coach John Ritter said businesses recently received invoices from an out-of-state entity requesting payment information for a 2021 football poster.
“This is not from us or how we do business, we will not ask invoice our people with checks payable to anyone but Russellville FB with our address.”
Coach Ritter encourages any businesses to reach out directly to him if questions arise about similar billings.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.