Alabama’s approval of medical marijuana meets mixed reaction

Tishler said he feels with the legalization of medical marijuana we can expect to see less of an opioid problem. He elaborated that if people with debilitating illnesses are treated with marijuana there is less of a need for opioids. Dr. Tishler said with Alabama passing the medical marijuana bill, he hopes other states will follow suit. He also feels there needs to be a unified national policy that allows people to get medical marijuana and travel with it just like other conventional medications.