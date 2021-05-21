North Jackson Chiefs win first ever State Softball Title!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama has some new softball champs as the North Jackson Chiefs won their first ever state title!
It was an all north Alabama Class 4A Championship game as Rogers faced North Jackson in Oxford Thursday night.
Before the Chiefs won the title, Rogers needed to win one game, North Jackson needed to win two, the Chiefs survived a hard-fought contest in game one, 2-0.
A 4-0 lead after just three innings was too much to overcome for Rogers, leading North Jackson to their win, 6-1. The ladies won three games in one day and brought home their first ever State Softball Title.
Coach Kevin Thompson had some grateful words to share with WAFF 48, as well as his team.
“I didn’t have to tell them anything,” said Thmopson. “We were coming down here on a business trip. We could have come down here and played for fun and games, but it wasn’t. The seniors took a hold of this, and they just came to play today.”
Coach got pretty emotional after the game, but it wasn’t just about the title for him.
“I’ve been in that position two times (Championship Series) as a coach. And I had both of my brothers with me as coaches. But I lost one, and I know he’s here with me. It meant a lot to me,” Thompson added.
A big congratulations to the Chiefs on their win!
