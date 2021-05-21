Lifeguard shortage impacting Decatur, Hartselle pools

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, hours will likely be trimmed at Point Mallard Aquatic Center and the Hartselle pool due to a shortage of lifeguards, and another Decatur pool may not open at all. With opening day just days from now, it’s a problem that is complicating plans as Point Mallard prepares to celebrate a belated 50th birthday after the Aquatic Center was closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and anticipates many customers returning to the pool.