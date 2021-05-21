Jackson County Schools receive $800 stipend from COVID-19 questionnaire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Administrators with Jackson County Schools want feedback from teachers and they are willing to pay for it.
Superintendent Kevin Dukes said they want to know if their employees felt supported during the pandemic and how they can make some improvements by completing a questionnaire that will provide them with $800 in return.
The pandemic brought on many challenges for students and teachers.
Dukes said the COVID-19 questionnaire provided a platform for collecting opinions, like how many teachers did not enjoy administering daily temperature checks.
North Sand Mountain Reading Specialist Laci Davidson was one of them.
“It was hard to because you’re putting a thermometer up to the kids head and it was kind of awkward really but the kids did not complain, and we didn’t really have that many kids to stop because they didn’t have a temperature,” said Davidson.
Another downside for teachers was the constant use of chrome brooks for teaching both in person and virtually all at the same time.
“We actually brought all of our virtual kids into test, and I won’t say for all of them but some of them I don’t feel that they were to the level of the kids that were face to face,” said Davidson.
But on a positive note, most employees reported they felt supported by the school district and felt prepared to keep students safe.
“Through buying the supplies and as a parent that was appreciated. Then the added cleaning supplies that were brought in, I also think overall that we were able to get back face to face. I thank Mr. Dukes for allowing us to come back because that what the students needed,” said Davidson.
“E days” were also provided for teachers to catch up on work and communicate with parents and students.
Dukes said employees will not do temperature checks next school year or remote and traditional learning at the same again.
Employees will receive their money before summer.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.