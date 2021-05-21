Finally Friday Forecast

Not much change in the forecast department…
Highs are ranging in the middle to upper 80s today. Gusty south winds are expected once again throughout your afternoon hours, but then die down for the evening.
Tonight into Saturday will once again dip into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
For your weekend, you’re going to need sunscreen, extra water and sunglasses. The 90s move in to our forecast starting Saturday.
The next 10 days brings sunshine, summer-like heat and finally a little rain.
