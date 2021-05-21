A different kind of Sound & Color: Street artist paints Brittany Howard mural in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A familiar face will soon be painted for all to see in downtown Athens. It’s Grammy-award-winning musician, Brittany Howard.
The artist known for her bluesy, powerhouse vocals was born and raised in Limestone County. It’s no secret Howard has some hometown pride. She has a tattoo of the state of Alabama on her right arm with a heart where Athens is located.
Now, the town where she learned to play guitar and met her bandmates is honoring her with a new mural in the heart of downtown.
Renowned street artist, ARCY, will paint a tribute board of Howard on Friday, May 21, during Fridays After Five as part of the Merchants Alley Renovation Project.
“I am honored to visit Athens and leave my original art with the community to cherish and enjoy,” said ARCY. “Having the opportunity to extend Brittany Howard’s living legacy spreading that hometown pride has been the cherry on top of the sundae, I can’t wait.”
ARCY isn’t the only one excited about the new tribute though.
“What an awesome tribute to Brittany. I’m so proud of my daughter and all that she has accomplished. It’s truly been a wild ride watching her grow and shine,” said KJ Howard, Brittany’s father. “I hope that her successes inspire women and kids of all colors and backgrounds to reach for their dreams and that anything is possible in life.”
Much of Howard’s family still lives in the Athens area.
After graduating from East Limestone High School, Howard went on to work on her music career and soon became the lead singer of Alabama Shakes in 2009. Most of the band met while attending high school in the area. Together, the Shakes would go on to win four Grammy awards before the band put a pause on recording music together in 2018.
In 2019, Howard released her debut solo album, “Jaime,” which was named after her sister of the same name. Jaime Howard died of retinoblastoma as a teenager.
Recently, Howard won the Grammy award for Best Rock Song for “Stay High,” off that album in 2021.
Howard’s 8′x12′ wood panel will be displayed in Merchants Alley for two years; after two years, the artwork will rotate throughout the downtown district.
You can stream Alabama Shakes’ music as well as Howard’s solo work on all streaming platforms.
