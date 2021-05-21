Colbert County Judge hands down 25-year sentence to convicted kidnapper

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of kidnapping his then-girlfriend in Sheffield back in 2018 received a 25-year sentence this week.
Colbert County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey spoke with our news partners at the Times Daily. Hulsey said the victim in the first-degree kidnapping case was satisfied with the sentence handed down on Thursday.
Dequezne Jaquae Almonds, 29, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Colbert County Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher, despite his attorney’s request for a split sentence. Hulsey said she and District Attorney Bryce Graham conferred with the victim prior to sentencing.
“Based on the evidence presented at the trial, based upon my hearing the case ... I sentence you to 25 years in prison,” Hatcher said as Almonds and his attorney stood in front of the bench.
Almonds appeared in court wearing a burnt orange jumpsuit with “Colbert County Jail” stenciled on the back in large black letters, his hands shacked in front with a chain around his waist. Almonds declined an opportunity to address the court, as did the victim.
“We asked for anything over 20 years,” Hulsey said. “We requested a sentence in excess of 20 years so he could not get an appeal bond. It was very emotional for (the victim).”
Graham said because of the violent nature of the crime, Almonds will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before he is considered for parole.
Almonds was accused of dragging his then-girlfriend, Jayme Edmonson, from her father’s home in Sheffield, then taking her back to the Atlanta area where they had been living, according to closing arguments in Almonds’ trial.
A Colbert County jury deliberated about five hours in April before convicting Almonds of the most serious offense. The jury had the option of convicting Almonds of several lesser offenses.
“The only thing I can say is I’m glad it’s over,” Edmonson said outside the courtroom after Almonds’ sentencing.
Graham said he thinks the jury made the right decision in the case.
