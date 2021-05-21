Breeze Airways selects Huntsville for initial flight offerings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breeze Airways announced Friday a new, non-stop service from Huntsville International Airport.
These new direct flights will travel to Charleston, SC (CHS), New Orleans, LA (MSY), and Tampa, FL (TPA) as part of the initial air service launch with introductory fares as low as $39 each way. Flights are scheduled to begin July 15 for Charleston and New Orleans, with Tampa beginning July 22.
Mayor Tommy Battle looks forward to supporting Huntsville’s newest airline.
“This is a historic moment for our community as newly launched low-cost Breeze Airways has selected Huntsville International Airport as one of their first cities”, stated Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “Huntsville is a hotbed for economic development and Breezes’ entry adds a quality-of-life amenity to enhance travel opportunities for both leisure and business travelers in our region.”
Huntsville International Airport Chairman Mark McDaniel welcomes the addition of Breeze Airways to the city.
“With our community’s excellent innovative track record of success – Breeze will quickly become a vital and important part of our community,” said McDaniel.
Breeze will operate Embraer aircraft E190 jets seating 108 passengers with two-by-two configuration, so there are no middle seats. Seat assignments start from $10, but Family Seating is free for families traveling with children 12 and under. The charge to travel with a pet in the cabin is $75. Streaming inflight entertainment to personal devices will be available on each flight.
“These 16 cities are just the beginning for Breeze,” said David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze Airways. “The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s air service have meant many secondary and tertiary markets have seen a significant reduction in flights. There are so many city pairs needing nonstop service around the country, we have a further 100 cities under consideration. Flying nonstop, Breeze will get you there in half the time, but also for about half the price!”
