Breeze Airways selects Huntsville for initial flight offerings

“These 16 cities are just the beginning for Breeze,” said David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze Airways. “The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s air service have meant many secondary and tertiary markets have seen a significant reduction in flights. There are so many city pairs needing nonstop service around the country, we have a further 100 cities under consideration. Flying nonstop, Breeze will get you there in half the time, but also for about half the price!”