Army vet’s estate sues City of Huntsville, HPD Officers for wrongful death in May 2019 shooting

We start with the incident involving Jeffery Parker that occurred on April 3, 2018 just over a year prior to the incident involving Crystal Ragland. Parker called 911 and reported that he was suicidal. Two senior officers responded to this call and were by all accounts de-escalating the situation. Officer BenDarby, who was en route to the precinct, heard the call and rushed to the scene. Darby, completely ignorant of what was going on inside and the efforts and progress of the initial responding officers, pushed past those officers and inserted himself between them and Parker. Within 11 seconds of entering the house Darby shot Parker in the mouth despite Parker not making any threatening movements.