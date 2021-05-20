Water leak damages electronic equipment at Austin High School

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A water leak at Austin High School damaged electronics in a server room on Wednesday.
According to Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield, the high school experienced an estimated $20,000 worth of damage to various electronic equipment due to the leak. Satterfield confirmed a water heater pipe on the second wasn’t properly soldered into the coupling allowing for the leak to flood two restrooms, one classroom and a server room.
Most of the damages were sustained in the flooded server room.
“Maintenance and custodial staff members acted quickly to save us from additional damage,” said Satterfield.
Phone lines and wireless connectivity was impacted on Thursday because of the leak.
