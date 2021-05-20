Trial over for 2018 fatal car wreck; Scotty Moss could face up to 20 years in prison

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County jury returned a not guilty verdict for a man charged with reckless murder in a 2018 fatal car crash, but he’s still going to prison. The jury convicted Scotty Moss on three other charges, including reckless manslaughter, assault, and a DUI.
Moss killed Jason Reed in that crash and injured Reed’s then 16-year-old daughter. After the verdict was read, Reed’s family was extremely emotional but remembered Reed as a light in their lives.
”I mean, he was my soul mate, we’ve been together forever,” said Reed’s widow Leslie Reed.
Scotty Moss was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash. Prosecutors say Moss’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit, and that he was driving more than 100 miles per hour when the vehicles collided.
“He took from all of us, especially his wife, his children, his siblings and his parents. There’s not enough time that this man can get that will ever replace his life,” said Reed’s sister-in-law Lee Ann Reed.
Family members say the outcome brings some peace, but it was not the verdict they wanted.
“Moss got to go home tonight. He has to turn himself in tomorrow. We have to go to the cemetery to visit with my brother. He get’s to spend time with his family tonight...I don’t see the justice in that,” said Reed’s sister Kimberly Wood.
Moss will be sentenced on June 10. The manslaughter charge can result in a sentence of up to 20 years. Reed’s family members hope their victim impact statements will result in a longer sentence.
