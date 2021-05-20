Thursday Morning Forecast

A few clouds out there currently with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Running out the door this morning you won’t need to grab much, just a pair of sunglasses.
Commutes this morning look easy going with no problems in visibility. Things start to heat up by late morning with the 80s moving in for the afternoon.
Highs for your Thursday are in the lower to middle 80s with no chances for rain. Tonight we will stay mild and dip into the 60s.
For the rest of your workweek we expect little change in the forecast with highs continuing in the 80s until the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday we will see highs jump into the 90s.
The extended forecast is looking calm, sunny and hot.
