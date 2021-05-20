Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Josh Pearson hosting football camp in Decatur

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Josh Pearson hosting football camp in Decatur
Super bowl champ Josh Pearson returns home to host football camp. (SOURCE: JSU Athletics)
By Briana Jones | May 20, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 3:19 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve ever wanted to play side by side with a super bowl champion, now you have a chance. Former JSU Gamecock and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Josh Pearson is hosting a football camp in Decatur.

It’s happening May 22nd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Austin High School in Decatur, Pearson’s alma mater. Tickets are $60 and you can sign up using the link below.

[ Click here to visit the website. ]

Pearson is a 2015 graduate of Austin High School in Decatur. He was signed by the Buccaneers in May of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.