Straight to Ale releases Alabama A&M inspired beer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After two years of planning, Straight to Ale Brewing is set to release an Alabama A&M University-inspired beer next week.
At 6 p.m. on May 27, Straight to Ale will begin serving “Alma Mater” at the brewery. It is described as a light American-style lager.
Straight to Ale officials are expecting a large turnout for the event. Event officials are encouraging patrons to wear the colors or apparel of their alma mater during the event.
“We wanted a name that connected with Alabama A&M without it being exclusive to our University, but also one that appealed to most adults,” said Archie Tucker, II, AAMU Vice President for Marketing, Communication & Advancement.
The term alma mater, is a representation of the pride one feels about the school, college, or university that they attended.
“Our group was really excited to participate in this initiative. It provided us with an opportunity to gain real-world experience by pitching the name to the AAMU and Straight to Ale Marketing Teams,” said Casey Warner, a recent MBA graduate who worked on the project. “We are also excited to know that we have assisted the University in generating a new revenue stream that will support the campus for years to come.”
Alma Mater will be available on tap and can be purchased via six-pack, crowlers, or growlers. The beer will go on sale across the state beginning May 31, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.