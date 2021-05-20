North Jackson battles, defeats Rogers in softball tournament rematch for state title

North Jackson battles, defeats Rogers in softball tournament rematch for state title
North Jackson celebrates state championship win (Source: WAFF)
By Carl Prather | May 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 5:37 PM

OXFORD, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Jackson Chiefs softball team battled back from the elimination bracket to defeat Rogers twice and win the 4A state title.

The championship series was a rematch of Wednesday’s semi-final matchup between the two teams. Rogers defeated Hamilton and LAMP before beating North Jackson 4-3 in the semi-finals on the Pirate’s path to the championship game.

North Jackson, who had defeated Haleyville and Etowah in earlier rounds, had to once again defeat Etowah 10-3 to advance to the championship through the elimination bracket.

Game 1 of the championship series revolved around a lone run scored by North Jackson’s Arielle Haynes. The Chief’s would hold on to a 1-0 lead until Peyton Hill scored in the 7th. North Jackson won the game 2-0 and forced the winner-take-all IF game against Rogers.

North Jackson’s Chole Chisenall put the Chiefs of the board early with a homerun hit in the bottom of the 2nd inning. North Jackson would score two more runs in the inning for a 3-0 lead over the Pirates.

The Pirates would score in the fifth inning off a sacrifice fly hit by Gracie Rogers.

North Jackson would respond at the bottom of the inning with a run brought home by a Peyton Hill double to extend the North Jackson lead to 5-1.

A triple hit by Chief’s player Jakhia Hutchins in the 6th inning drove home Makenna Jones and positioned North Jackson with a comfortable 6-1 lead.

Rogers was unable to rally in the 7th and North Jackson won the final game 6-1.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.