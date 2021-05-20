North Jackson battles, defeats Rogers in softball tournament rematch for state title

OXFORD, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Jackson Chiefs softball team battled back from the elimination bracket to defeat Rogers twice and win the 4A state title.
The championship series was a rematch of Wednesday’s semi-final matchup between the two teams. Rogers defeated Hamilton and LAMP before beating North Jackson 4-3 in the semi-finals on the Pirate’s path to the championship game.
North Jackson, who had defeated Haleyville and Etowah in earlier rounds, had to once again defeat Etowah 10-3 to advance to the championship through the elimination bracket.
Game 1 of the championship series revolved around a lone run scored by North Jackson’s Arielle Haynes. The Chief’s would hold on to a 1-0 lead until Peyton Hill scored in the 7th. North Jackson won the game 2-0 and forced the winner-take-all IF game against Rogers.
North Jackson’s Chole Chisenall put the Chiefs of the board early with a homerun hit in the bottom of the 2nd inning. North Jackson would score two more runs in the inning for a 3-0 lead over the Pirates.
The Pirates would score in the fifth inning off a sacrifice fly hit by Gracie Rogers.
North Jackson would respond at the bottom of the inning with a run brought home by a Peyton Hill double to extend the North Jackson lead to 5-1.
A triple hit by Chief’s player Jakhia Hutchins in the 6th inning drove home Makenna Jones and positioned North Jackson with a comfortable 6-1 lead.
Rogers was unable to rally in the 7th and North Jackson won the final game 6-1.
