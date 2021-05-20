Muscle Shoals drummer for The Swampers, Roger Hawkins, dies at 75

“Our hearts are breaking today as the heartbeat of “The Swampers” drummer Roger Hawkins passed away this afternoon at his home in Sheffield. He was 75. Jerry Wexler called Roger, “the greatest drummer of all time”. Roger was a kind and generous man who loved family, friends and his fellow musicians. Arrangements will be announced soon. We love you Roger. Rest in Peace and watch over us as we are all better for having known you. We will think of you as we listen to your many hits including, “Respect Yourself”, “Mustang Sally”, “When A Man Loves A Woman”, “Chain of Fools”, “I’ll Take You There” and so many more.”