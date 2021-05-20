Lauderdale County Road 16 bridge construction plans moving forward

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County bridge has been closed for years because of safety issues.
Now, a new bridge needs to be built to replace it. The bridge has been closed since 2017 and plans for a replacement are still moving forward.
This week, the Florence City Council approved a partnership with the county to work on gas lines in the area.
It may not sound like a big step, but the County engineer said it’s an important part of the project.
Eric Hill said there are a lot of behind-the-scenes pieces that go into replacing the bridge.
The final project will cost more than $5 million.
There’s also more behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done before construction can actually start.
“We’re right in the middle of right-a-way negotiations,” said Hill. “There are three property owners out there and two of them we’ve already completed negotiations and the third one we’re getting close to being done with them now. We actually met with them this week and we’ve been working today to get deeds. So we’re finalizing all of that. As soon as right-a-way is acquired, we have to do a phase three environmental report and after that is complete we can basically we can lead the project.”
Hill said he is hopeful the construction process will start this year or no later than 2022.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.