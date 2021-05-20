Lauderdale County Road 16 bridge construction plans moving forward

“We’re right in the middle of right-a-way negotiations,” said Hill. “There are three property owners out there and two of them we’ve already completed negotiations and the third one we’re getting close to being done with them now. We actually met with them this week and we’ve been working today to get deeds. So we’re finalizing all of that. As soon as right-a-way is acquired, we have to do a phase three environmental report and after that is complete we can basically we can lead the project.”