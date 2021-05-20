Huntsville police bust illegal gambling operation, 24 machines seized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Resource officers with the Huntsville Police Department discovered and seized 24 illegal gambling machines from a business Thursday afternoon.
Officers say the operation was going on at a facility on Pike Avenue. So far, no arrests have been made but officials with the HPD say arrests could happen at a later date.
It is still unclear what business was secretly holding the gambling machines. Under Alabama law, it’s illegal to possess a gambling device or slot machine to be used for unlawful gambling.
No further information has been released at this time, this is an ongoing investigation.
