Huntsville command center helps track missiles all over the world

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A command center right here in Huntsville helps Washington remain situationally aware of missiles all over the world.
The Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site Ops Center tracks and analyzes missiles using data from the Marshall Islands test site over 2,300 miles southwest of Hawaii. The key is tracking everything and using the data to improve our nation’s defense and space programs.
“What you want to know is what are the results of that test,” says Mike Butler of Missile Defense Operations in Huntsville.
“We have the key, we have the answer. So we know that when something happens we have a suite of sensors that can give the truth that’s necessary to give those answers to the developer.”
