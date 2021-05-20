Goodwill stores have a message: Please stop donating trash

“Now in the world, we’re seeing a lot more one-use items,” she said. “At the same time, we have millennials, like me, who don’t want to throw stuff out. We want to act as sustainably as possible. So there’s this optimism of, ‘I’m sure someone wants this old spaghetti jar to turn into a flower vase.’ But the truth is, they don’t. Some things are recyclables or trash and should not be brought to Goodwill.”