Early morning fire in Albertville damages Governor’s Place Apartments

Resident talks apartment fire in Albertville
By Tiffany Thompson | May 20, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:54 AM

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire is under control following an early morning blaze in Albertville.

Around 1 a.m. on May 20, Albertville Fire & Rescue crews responded to Governor’s Place Apartments on George Wallace Drive for an emergency call.

Apartment fire on George Wallace Drive in Albertville
Apartment fire on George Wallace Drive in Albertville (Source: WAFF)
Another look at the flames during an Albertville apartment fire
Another look at the flames during an Albertville apartment fire (Source: WAFF)
Damage following Albertville apartment fire
Damage following Albertville apartment fire (Source: Colin Stanfield)

One resident said she was getting ready for work when she heard a pop. As she exited her apartment, it started filling with smoke. The resident attempted to use a fire extinguisher in the unit but was unsuccessful in slowing the spread of the flames.

The Red Cross has been in contact with residents impacted by the apartment fire.

This Facebook donation page was created by a relative of one family impacted by the fire.

WAFF’s Tiffany Thompson is gathering more information at the scene this morning.

