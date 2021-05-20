Early morning fire in Albertville damages Governor’s Place Apartments

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire is under control following an early morning blaze in Albertville.
Around 1 a.m. on May 20, Albertville Fire & Rescue crews responded to Governor’s Place Apartments on George Wallace Drive for an emergency call.
One resident said she was getting ready for work when she heard a pop. As she exited her apartment, it started filling with smoke. The resident attempted to use a fire extinguisher in the unit but was unsuccessful in slowing the spread of the flames.
The Red Cross has been in contact with residents impacted by the apartment fire.
